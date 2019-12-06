Students march in Springfield in support of the Green New Deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of college and high school students, some as young as 15, touted the Green New Deal through downtown Springfield Friday afternoon.

These young people are caught up in a growing movement for the Green New Deal, legislation that supports solutions to climate change in its many forms.

Some of the advocates and protesters are 9th and 10th grade students concerned about the future of their planet and their very lives.

Amherst Regional High School student Ian Buchanan told 22News, “I’m part of this group because I’m young and there is my future and we’re fighting for our future.”

Amid this sea of committed teenagers, a young mom with her socially conscious eight-year-old daughter. Kelly Matthews of Springfield wants a better world for her daughter and her children to come. She told 22News, “There needs to be a change in how we’re living. Is it sustainable for our Earth? It’s not healthy for the people and the animals.”

They took their case directly to Congressman Richard Neal’s office in the federal building. He was in Washington at the time.

The Congressman notified 22News he’s in support of what these people advocate, and he described the Green New Deal as having energized the climate conversation across America and before congress.