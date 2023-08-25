SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s move-in day for hundreds of new students at American International College.
They’ll be moving into their dorms between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday and then the school will host their orientation at around 1 p.m. The start of the school year there comes as AIC is still working to repair their Health Sciences building after a lightning strike caused a fire there last month.
The semester officially starts on Monday with the annual ‘Welcome to the Hive’ Student Sendoff.
