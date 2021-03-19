Students of Sabis International School collect donations for homeless women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at the Sabis International Charter school in Springfield have chosen a vital issue for their observance of Women’s History Month.

The charter school’s social responsibility department will shine the spotlight on issues surrounding homelessness and how it impacts women.

Kiana Ramos, student and deputy head of the Sabis Social Responsibility department, intends to work closely with the Friends of the Homeless organization and with the women’s shelter in Springfield.

“We have nine different departments in my department, promoting our concerns to the city,” said Ramos.

The department is holding an essentials drive for the women’s homeless shelter.

The drive continues through March 29.