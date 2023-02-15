SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College officials are reminding students about public safety after a sexual assault was reported this week.

According to Kerry Calnan, Chief of Staff at Springfield College, an investigation is being conducted after a student reported a sexual assault on Tuesday afternoon that happened in a campus residence hall.

The students, staff, and faculty of Springfield College were alerted Wednesday using the RAVE alert system. Residents of the building and leaders of student government met with members of the Student Affairs and Public Safety staff Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon to ensure that communication is being relayed to everyone.

Students on campus are being reminded to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings. Doors should not be propped open on any building on campus and be sure to have IDs when entering buildings.

Additional Public Safety Patrols were added and are available to escort those who feel unsafe when walking across campus. If anyone on campus sees something unusual, or if you have any information regarding the incident, contact Springfield College Public Safety at 413-748-5555.