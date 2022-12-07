SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is participating in an annual Christmas event, “Shop with a Cop” on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, members of the Springfield Police Department’s C3 Units and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will go Christmas shopping with 40 Springfield elementary school students.

The event is sponsored by Walmart, Springfield Together, the Springfield Police Department, C3 Forest Park, Springfield Public Schools, the law offices of Dunn and Phillips, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

The event will take place at the Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.