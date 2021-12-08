Students ‘Shop with a Cop’ at Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local law enforcement are giving back this holiday season. Springfield elementary school students had the chance to go holiday shopping with a police officer Wednesday night.

Nearly 30 students took part in “Shop with a Cop” at the Boston Road Walmart, where they picked out Christmas presents for their family and themselves.

“Working with the Springfield Police Department and working with my deputy sheriffs, you can see the joy on the kid’s faces. It just makes my day,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “Every child should wake up with a present under the tree and they should have a smile on their face.”

The event is sponsored in part by Walmart, City Connect, Springfield Together, the Springfield Police Department, C3 Forest Park, Springfield Public Schools, the law offices of Dunn and Phillips and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.