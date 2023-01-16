SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Absorbing the wonders of the Springfield Quadrangle through the eyes of children home from school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Kids of all ages soaked up the visual pleasures at the Springfield Museums under the watchful eyes of their elders. Like so many children before them, the larger than life exhibits dominating the science museum never fail to impress the kids. 22News asked several kids about their favorite part of the museum.

Seven-year-old Joey told 22News, “Mine was dinosaurs, big dinosaurs!”

“When we were sitting inside the egg and when we were spinning the waves, said 5-year-old Nora.

Those memories will be shared with their fellow students when they return to school Tuesday, when they start counting the days before their next visit to the Springfield Quadrangle.