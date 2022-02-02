Students thank Springfield AMR staff at COVID-19 testing site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of students showed Springfield first responders some special recognition Wednesday, a way to say thank you for all they’ve done throughout the pandemic.

Healthcare workers have played a vital part working throughout this pandemic to keep us safe and protected. On Wednesday, local students thanked a group of them for all that they do.

Students from the Springfield Renaissance School surprised employees from American Medical Reponse. These healthcare workers have been working hard these past two years, testing tens of thousands of people at the Eastfield Mall testing site. More than a dozen students took part in this celebration, calling it the “Clash of the Classes” to help show first responders the community has their back.

Kevin Kupeli, an 11th grader at Springfield Renaissance School, told 22News “We’ve created a bunch of cards, created a bunch of messages to show our support and show how much we care about them. The people that do the AMR work, they are out here for hours a day, out in the cold and maybe not in their own offices and just learning how many people have COVID-19.”

The AMR testing site was extremely busy the first couple weeks of the new year due to high demand after the holidays. Some waiting in line as long as four hours to be tested. Demand for testing has since gone down, especially with the help of a new testing site opening at the Springfield Technology Park last month.