Students who started hoax at Chicopee school suffer consequences

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- For students, creating a school safety hoax may seem like a joke, but the consequences are real.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News two Chicopee Academy students are facing charges after taking staplers, opening them to make them appear like firearms and pointing them into classrooms on Wednesday. Those two students are 19 and 16 years old.

19-year old Carlos Correa Jr. was arraigned at Chicopee District court at 3:00 p.m. on the same day as the incident.

Wilk said Correa Jr.’s original charges have been dropped and additional charges have been filed. The 16-year-old student will be summonsed to juvenile court on similar charges.

Carlos Correa Jr. (Photo: Chicopee Police Department)

At 9:23 a.m., Chicopee Academy was placed on lockdown after the school received a report of a possible student with a weapon. As a precaution, Bowie School and Hampden Charter School were on lockdown with officers inside and outside the building.

It is now up to Chicopee Public Schools to decide if any further disciplinary action will be taken.

“There are real incidents going on. There are shootings and killings and schools and churches and in places they should never be, they should never be anywhere. These kids need to know the seriousness of what they did,” Chicopee resident Mark Fournier said.

Wilk, a former school resource officer, said hoaxes like what happened on Wednesday can lead to suspension or expulsion from school.

Chicopee Police, Massachusettes State Police and police dogs all searched the classrooms while the school was on the lockdown. There were no reports of any incidents or injuries inside the school and students were safe.

22News reached out to Chicopee Academy, but have not heard back yet.