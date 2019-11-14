Study reveals most popular sites visited in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization recently completed a study to determine what’s driving people to visit western Massachusetts.

The Greater Springfield Convention Visitors Bureau compiles this data every six years to see what tourists do during their visits. Their “visitors study” asked 2,000 people a variety of questions, many of them involving western Massachusetts attractions.

Data showed that Yankee Candle Village was the most well-known attraction. It also showed 36 percent were aware of MGM Springfield and only 17 percent knew the Basketball Hall of Fame was in Springfield.

The Visitors Bureau said they’re focused on bringing more young people to western Massachusetts.

“We are definitely attracting millennials to our region, which is great because they are just starting their life journey,” said director Michelle Goldberg. “If they start visiting us now, we have the opportunity to keep having them come back for a long time to come.”

The top reasons for visiting western Massachusetts included its scenery, attractions, and the area’s “calm atmosphere.” Participants in this study came from all across New England, New York, and as far away as Washington D.C.