Study shows police deaths down by 18% in 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of law enforcement officers’ line of duty deaths is down 18 percent compared to 2018.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported on Monday that 128 federal, state, local, and tribal officers died in the line of duty in 2019. Forty-nine officers were killed by firearms.

Massachusetts was among 18 states without any recorded line of duty officer deaths.

“I think that’s awesome,” said Sydney Pasini of Springfield. “I’m glad they are being safe and protected out there.”

Traffic deaths were down 12 percent with 43 deaths in 2019 compared to 49 deaths in 2018.