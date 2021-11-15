Study to be conducted for State Street crosswalk after deadly pedestrian accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly pedestrian accident on State Street in Springfield last week is renewing calls for stronger pedestrian protections between the Springfield City Library and it’s parking lot, which are across the street from each other.

22News spoke with Springfield City Councilor at-Large Jesse Lederman, who said improvement plans are underway.

“This year we were able to finally see a commitment from DPW to carry out the DOT study that is necessary to bring some action to that area, so what we are hopeful to see are the result of that study, which we are told will conclude this month and hopefully lead to some of the changes that we think are necessary to slow down traffic, provide more pedestrian safety, and really be able to have a more protected crossing in that area,” said Lederman.

Councilor Lederman urged drivers to take precautions in densely packed areas, and asked pedestrians to take advantage of protections like crosswalks while staying aware of traffic on the roads.