‘Stuff the Bus Program’ to provide local students with school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The school year is right around the corner and one organization is stuffing the bus to help students who need it most.

United Way of the Pioneer Valley announced that the bus program will bring school supplies to all homeless students in Hampden, Granby, and South Hadley.

It is estimated that nearly 2,600 students will receive these backpacks within the area.

Paul Mina, President & CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley said in part, “I am thrilled to help what matters most, our children, who are suffering greatly in these difficult times.”