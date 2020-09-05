‘Stuff the Bus Program’ to provide local students with school supplies

Hampden County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The school year is right around the corner and one organization is stuffing the bus to help students who need it most.

United Way of the Pioneer Valley announced that the bus program will bring school supplies to all homeless students in Hampden, Granby, and South Hadley.

It is estimated that nearly 2,600 students will receive these backpacks within the area.

Paul Mina, President & CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley said in part, “I am thrilled to help what matters most, our children, who are suffering greatly in these difficult times.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today