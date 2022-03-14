AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam resident is asking for the public’s help in returning a Build-a-Bear stuffed animal that was accidentally donated to Savers last week.

Mary Kirk says this stuffed animal of a cat is no ordinary stuffed animal, it has her father’s ashes stitched inside of it. The cat was given to her son when he was a baby by her father. When her father passed away, they had a vile of his ashes put inside the stuffed animal.

The stuffed animal was placed in a box and then accidently donated to Savers in West Springfield on Monday, March 7, according to Mary. 22News contacted Savers in West Springfield, a manager said they searched their inventory for several hours but was unable to locate the stuffed animal and they were unable to confirm if the cat was donated to their store. However, Mary is hoping that if the stuffed cat was bought at the store, it will be returned to her.

The stuffed animal has been described as an orange tabby cat made at a Build-a-Bear workshop. Mary posted a photo on her Facebook page that shows a similar stuffed animal. The Facebook post has been shared more than 1,500 times. As of Monday, Mary is now offering a $50 reward with proof of purchasing the cat at Savers.

According to the manager at Savers in West Springfield, smaller donations like stuffed animals are usually processed and sold at the same location but other donations are sometimes relocated to other stores.