STYX performing at The Big E on October 3rd

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced multi-platinum Rock band STYX will perform in concert at the Arena on October 3rd.

STYX will be performing at The Big E Arena, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m., exclusively at TheBigE.com. Concert tickets include admission to The Big E when purchased prior to the show date.

STYX will play classics from more than four decades of chart hits. The set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones from “The Grand Illusion” and “Blue Collar Man” to “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade.”

Also performing this year at the Big E Arena:

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3 in West Springfield.