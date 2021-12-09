SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A towing company is working to remove a vehicle found in Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes in Southwick Thursday morning.

According to Interstate Towing President Jeremy Procon, tow crews will be working off Brayton Drive with the Southwick Police Dive Team to remove the vehicle that is approximately 115’ offshore. Jeremy told 22News, there is not much known about the vehicle or how it got there.

