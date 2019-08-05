Successful first year for Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s Recovery and Wellness Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drug treatment at Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s Recovery and Wellness Center has had a successful first year.

But the Opioid crisis shows no sign of diminishing.

The Sheriff celebrated the first year’s performance at the Stonybrook Stabilization and Treatment center in Springfield on Monday.

The center has treated more than 860 men from western Massachusetts and Worcester county sent there by the courts.

Sheriff Cocchi told 22News the opioid epidemic is critical.

“For people who believe the overdose crisis is moving in the right direction, they’re sadly mistaken. We’re just trying to slow the train down,” said Cocchi.

Sheriff Cocchi expressed pride in the work at the treatment center.

He said prior to the opening of this program there were zero options in the Western part of the state for people needing addiction services.