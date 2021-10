SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trick or treating is right around the corner but so is trunk or treat!

The Suez Temple announced their Trunk or Treat celebration will be on October 30 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Trunk or Treat will take place at 807 Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

The Suez temple is asking anyone who wants to attend to register by October 24. All attendees must wear masks and be with a parent or guardian.

To RSVP, you can call 413-241-1471