Suit Up Springfield moving to new location

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local organization is expanding and they are asking the community for help.

Suit Up Springfield is moving from their Worthington Street location to State Street. The new location will help them expand their reach in the community because it’s a bigger space. Allowing them to put more men in professional attire and even hold job readiness workshops. They are asking for donations of any kind.

Joshua Clark, acting president of Suit Up Springfield said, “To get in touch with us, to pick up clothing and other items, or to volunteer their time. As you know with a move we need just about everything and anything so whatever people want to give to us we’ll take.”

Suit up Springfield is planning to move to the new location at 139 State Street by the end of October.