WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This intense heat and humidity makes for a tough day for staff at summer camps across the region as they try to keep campers cool without ruining the fun.

Water, shade, air-conditioned arts and crafts… and more water. That’s the game plan for the YMCA’s Camp Weber in West Springfield with temperatures over 90 degrees complete with near-saturated air. That comes with a change in activities for the day, favoring the pool, shaded areas and indoor facilities.

It also means special surveillance by counselors and the camp nurse for heat exhaustion.

“We work with the town of West Springfield and the public health department. We have a nurse on staff. In the morning we go through a routine of, check for this, check for that. The nurse makes sure they know the signs of fatigue, they know the signs of heat exhaustion,” said Jim Gallerani, Executive Director of Administration at YMCA of Greater Springfield.

For the kids, though, it’s just another day in paradise.

“They’re out here no matter what. The parents want them here, we want them here they want to have fun and we’re here to let them have fun and keep them safe,” said Gallerani.

22News spoke with one counselor Thursday who said the name of the game is to keep the kids as wet as they can for as long as they can. Getting wet on the exterior is easy enough, a little more challenging to get the water inside the body where it does the most good.

All of the YMCA’s day camps will continue rain, shine or heat through August 25th. There are spots still open at Camp Weber with plenty of fun waiting in the sun, shade and shallows.