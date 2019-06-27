Summer Concert Series kicks off in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The rotary Summer Concert Series in East Longmeadow started it’s 34th season Wednesday night.

People packed the field at East Longmeadow High School for the first concert of the summer.

22News reporter Sy Becker emceed Wednesday night’s event and helped introduce the band, ‘The Eagles Experience,’ an Eagles tribute band. For many families, attending the rotary concerts has become a longstanding tradition.

Debra Defalco told 22News she goes to all the local concerts, “We come every time they have a concert, we go to forest park when they have their concerts. We have a great time. The music is great music. Really great music.”

The popular local country band ‘Trailer Trash’ will perform at the next rotary concert on July 3.