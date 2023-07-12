SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Raymond Jordan Senior Center will be hosting a Summer Fashion Show on Wednesday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will join the Department of Elder Affairs and seniors for a special Rock the Runway Summer Fashion Show. The fashion show will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico, and the entire dedicated staff at our Department of Elder Affairs for hosting this wonderful Rock the Runway Summer Fashion Show for our seniors. Summer is here and what better way to engage and have some fun for our Springfield seniors than with a fun and exciting runway fashion show. I am looking forward to seeing the latest summer fashion – from the runways of Paris to our Raymond Jordan Senior Center here in Springfield, Massachusetts.”