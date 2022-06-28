SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is considered the most dangerous time of the year for driving, especially for teen drivers.

The period between Memorial and Labor day is referred to as the 100 deadliest days. Just this past weekend three teenagers were killed in a crash in Brimfield.

That crash over the weekend highlighted just how quickly tragedy can strike. 22News spoke with parents tonight who say they want to talk to their kids before they get behind the wheel to prevent teen driving deaths.

The Brimfield community still coming to grips with a weekend tragedy. Three teenagers were killed in a car accident just as summer begins. After the deadly crash, parents in western Massachusetts say they want to take with their kids about driving safely before they get behind the wheel.

“You can be the best driver but you got to be aware of the people that are not. Always look in the rear-view mirror. Just make it a habit. Look at how I’m driving, just to keep myself safe, because I’ve never been in an accident,” said Chris of Springfield.

And while summer is a time to relax for many, driving safety advocates are saying this isn’t a time to relax behind the wheel with motor vehicle crashes being the leading cause of death for teens. May through September are the deadliest months for driving, averaging 260 teen deaths each those months.

According to national statistics, 60% of teen crashes today are caused by distracted driving.

Top distractions for teens include other passengers, texting, or talking on the phone.

Under Massachusetts law, for the first six months with a license, new drivers under 18 can not drive a car with any passenger under 18, unless is it, immediate family members.

22News spoke with a local teacher who says he talks with his teen students about safe driving.

“Kids will be kids, right? I believe kids push the limits, so say they don’t know where that limit is. We talk about that and those types of things, just being safe on the road and noticing what you are doing,” said Carlos Pena of Holyoke.

Experts say parents should talk to their kids about the rules and responsibilities on the road and behind the wheel, and also remind them that driving is a skill that requires full attention. Talking about impaired driving and seatbelt wearing is also important to keep kids safe on the road.