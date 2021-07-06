Summer means fresh produce from New England farms

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer-time here in the Pioneer Valley doesn’t just mean unbearable heat and humidity. One of the best parts about summer in New England is the fresh produce that is so abundant.

Before you plan your next dinner or head to the grocery store, make sure you know what fruits and vegetables are in season. Eggplant, peppers, celery, and kale all are starting to wind down as we head into the month of July here in western Massachusetts. At Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow, the strawberry crop is starting to wrap up for the season.

Owner of Meadowbrook Farm John Burney said, “We just started picking blueberries, in addition we’re picking green and yellow squash, green cabbage, red cabbage, savoy cabbage. Just going to start with cucumbers in a couple days and corn is about one week out.”

You can buy all of these in-season fruits and vegetables by visiting the farm stand at Meadowbrook Farm. They also just started Pick-Your-Own blueberries for the season, and there are a bunch on the bushes.

During the summer-time, there are multiple farmers markets across the entire region, so be sure to take advantage of all the fresh produce.