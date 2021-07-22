Summer months bring hope to home buyers during seller’s market

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mortgage rates across the country are at a 30-year low, dropping over the last four weeks to 2.78 percent.

Low mortgage greats can be helpful when it comes to financing for first-time buyers, but buyers have been struggling for months to lock in a new property. Carrie Blair, a realtor for Keller Williams in the Pioneer Valley, said homes aren’t flying off the market quite as fast as earlier in the year.

“We use to see two, three days, 24 hours. and now we’re seeing maybe a week because of things going on in their lives, they’re not as quick on the button as they were before,” she said.

Despite the slight slow down, Blair said this is still a seller’s market and buyers need to do their research to put the best offer forward. This is something Connor Davis can attest to, recently purchasing his first home.

“It was wild. Looked for a long time, probably a little bit over a year, and then just really lucked out,” Davis said. “On the market for like eight days and a couple of hundred showings, a lot of applications just had to go above and beyond to lock it in.”

His advice to other buyers is to keep trying.

“Just keep at it, there’s something out there waiting for you,” he said.

Realtors say the more unique your offer is to the seller, the more likely you are to stand out and get the home.