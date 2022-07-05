SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week marks the start to Summer Nights in Springfield and Holyoke.

The program offers recreational and educational programs for young people. This is about offering free safe programs in urban areas in the evenings once again starting up for the summer season.

This year a lot is in store for youths looking for something to do. For example, here at the South End Community Center, they’ll host basketball games, a DJing crash course, and dance.

Summer Nights started in 2015 with a handful of programs but Governor Baker said since then it’s become so much more. He explained, “We scraped together maybe 225 thousand to support the program. This year there are 75 organizations in 25 communities and 2.5 million dollars going into this program.”

This programming is offered through the Department of Conservation and Recreation at locations across the state hosting almost 12 thousand young people last year alone. Programming in Springfield will run through mid to late August.