Summer reading program for Springfield children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Reads to Build a Better World, a citywide summer reading project announced the number of minutes children have read so far this summer.

Springfield school children have been spending a lot of time reading this summer, 558,000 minutes to be exact!

Elian Cepeda is going into 7th grade at St. Michael’s Academy said reading helped him learn a new language.

“When I got to school I didn’t know a lot of English. By the time I got through every grade, teaches were helping me with my reading and now I know English really well.” Elian Cepeda

Every child in the program is reuired to read at least 20 minutes every day.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the project was developed with the help of summer learning providers including the Springfield Public Schools Early Start program and the Springfield Public Library.

The project has been created to partner with the Springfield City Library’s summer reading program so children will be able to track their summer reading and given the opportunity to win prizes from the Library.

As many as 13 summer programs are participating in the reading project as well as Springfield Public summer schools.

At the end of summer last year, Springfield children read more than 778,250 minutes through Springfield Reads to Build a Better Word, which was an increase from the first year with 541,520.

