PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday’s fire in Palmer, that displaced six people, started with a propane grill on a deck, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to a fire on Wilbraham Street around 4 in the afternoon. According to a news release from the Palmer Fire Department, everyone in the home was able to get out safely, two people were treated for minor injuries.

Local fire departments spoke with 22News, saying this incident is common during the summer months. “If you are going to keep a grill at your home, we say keep it away from the deck and ten feet away from any structure,” says Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire. “Make sure you stay with your grill and keep an eye on it.”

Spear adds that if you think you have any malfunction with your grill that appears dangerous, don’t be afraid to notify your local fire department.