LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This Tuesday kicked off the first of many tasty Tuesdays at Ludlow High School.

A summer series of food trucks and local vendors will be held Tuesday evenings at Ludlow High School. All proceeds will be donated back to the school for athletics and facility improvements.

“It’s just a fun event with everything that’s happened here the last few years. Getting everyone out here sitting at the tables and engaging with the vendors, just having a good time. Come on down to Ludlow High School,” said Ashley Mourao of Ludlow.

The series will also include craft vendors, music, games, and some good old-fashioned family fun.