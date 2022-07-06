SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Museums will present Summer Spectacular starting Wednesday and going through August 13th.

Summer Spectacular begins Wednesday and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day of the week. The events are free with a museum admission. These events will include special hands-on activities where children can build their creative and critical thinking skills.

Springfield Museums will hold weekly hands on events that focus on Dr. Seuss, such as tossing a ring on the Thing, creating your own Seussian hat, experimenting with snap circuits, and literacy-building projects.

“Summer Spectacular is our chance to make every day a Family Fun Day,” said Clarissa Leverich, Family Engagement Coordinator.

Here’s a look at what is available Wednesday:

Brilliant Bubbles, 11 am-3 pm – Printmaking Fun! Use soap bubbles to create splashy prints with bright pops of color. (Quadrangle Green)

– Printmaking Fun! Use soap bubbles to create splashy prints with bright pops of color. (Quadrangle Green) Fling a Ring on a Thing, 11 am-3 pm – Earn points and a prize in this giant ring toss-style game! (Quadrangle Green)

– Earn points and a prize in this giant ring toss-style game! (Quadrangle Green) Seussian Sand Tray, 11 am-3 pm – Make fun patterns in our Seuss-inspired sand tray. (Quadrangle Green)

– Make fun patterns in our Seuss-inspired sand tray. (Quadrangle Green) Perfect Pairs, 11 am-3 pm – Thing 1 and Thing 2 are a wild pair! Have fun matching up animal pairs you can find in the Springfield Science Museum. (Mammal Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum)

– Thing 1 and Thing 2 are a wild pair! Have fun matching up animal pairs you can find in the Springfield Science Museum. (Mammal Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum) Hats Off to the Cat, 12-4 pm – Make your own Cat in the Hat wearable hat! Put your own special spin on your hat’s design. (Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum)

– Make your own Cat in the Hat wearable hat! Put your own special spin on your hat’s design. (Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum) Seussian Scavenger Hunt, 12-4 pm – Museum to find the answers to our Seuss-inspired scavenger hunt. Claim your surprise prize when you’re done! While supplies last. (Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum)

– Museum to find the answers to our Seuss-inspired scavenger hunt. Claim your surprise prize when you’re done! While supplies last. (Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum) Mt. Crumpit Design Challenge, 11 am-3 pm – Woosh! Build a sleigh and see how fast you can make it down Mt. Crumpit. Don’t let The Grinch fall out on the way. (SIS Hall, First Floor, Wood Museum of Springfield History)

– Woosh! Build a sleigh and see how fast you can make it down Mt. Crumpit. Don’t let The Grinch fall out on the way. (SIS Hall, First Floor, Wood Museum of Springfield History) The Cat’s Corner, 10 am-4 pm – Stop in to read some of Ted Geisel’s original stories along with lots of other picture books. Take part in facilitated activities that merge art and literacy, allowing children to build and utilize diverse vocabulary and reading comprehension skills while creating an original piece of artwork.

– Stop in to read some of Ted Geisel’s original stories along with lots of other picture books. Take part in facilitated activities that merge art and literacy, allowing children to build and utilize diverse vocabulary and reading comprehension skills while creating an original piece of artwork. Art Discovery Center, 12-4 pm – Trace your own Chinese horoscope, try on costumes and armor, play gallery games, peek under lift-up panels on the Wall of Symbols to discover the meaning behind Asian motifs, and get creative this week’s art project.

– Trace your own Chinese horoscope, try on costumes and armor, play gallery games, peek under lift-up panels on the Wall of Symbols to discover the meaning behind Asian motifs, and get creative this week’s art project. Spark!Lab, 10:30 am-4 pm – A new approach to hands-on making and learning! No step-by-step instructions here. Instead, kids will identify problems and challenges, develop solutions, and put their ideas into action—all while building important 21st century skills like creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, and adaptability.

Visitors can also expect a surprise visit from Cat in the Hat!

“There is something really magical about witnessing a child greeting the Cat in the Hat,” said Abby Garner, The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Program Coordinator. “Adults get pretty excited as well.”