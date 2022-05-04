HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at Holyoke City Hall, MassHire held a Summer Youth Job fair to help connect young people with job opportunities.

MassHire Holyoke brings back this great event after two years due to the pandemic to create networking

opportunities for youth in the area. The fair had many different places looking to hire the young teens such as Amazon, New England Public Media, and Holyoke Parks and Recreation. Looking to present various job opportunities for the youth looking to start their first jobs and gain experience.

Yaritza Cruz-Baez, Director of Youth Services at MassHire Holyoke told 22News, “It’s a great exposure for youth to kind of be able to get some hands on experience. Get to know different businesses and start learning about different career explorations and career options.”

Baez continued saying that events like these are important for youth to be social and get to know their community and gain independence.