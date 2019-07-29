Summerfest hosts pinning ceremony honoring post 9/11 veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony was held in Chicopee to honor post 9/11 veterans Sunday afternoon.

A day-long music and entertainment event to raise money for a veterans charity was held at Poor Richard’s Live Music Bar & Grill.

Veterans who served as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn received special Commemorative I.D, tags.

The tags were donated by the Call of Duty Endowment and certificates were provided by Veterans Incorporated.

Veterans Inc. is New England’s leading provider of support services to veterans and their families.

Member Christain Diluzio told 22News, “There are so many great veteran owned businesses in western Massachusetts, so teaming up with Veterans Inc. makes perfect sense for our community and for the organization.”

Diluzio added, “The fundraising goal is fantastic because events like this help save lives in local veteran community whether its homeless veterans, drug rehab, job placement.”

The non profit has helped more than 80,000 veterans in need and today operates offices and programs in all six New England states. Services include housing, employment & training, counseling, and family support programs.