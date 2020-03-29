Sunday marks observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In more normal times, March 29 marks the observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

On Sunday, local memorials were quiet as Americans continue to observe social distancing.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017, marking a day of celebration for Vietnam War veterans and their service to their country.

Veterans of the Vietnam War did not receive the welcome other soldiers throughout history have when returning home. Now, the country is trying to repay that.

The Vietnam Memorial Bomb at American Legion Post 420 was one sight Sunday that may have attracted some visitors but, all was quiet. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge between South Hadley and Holyoke was also quiet.