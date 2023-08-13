WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stanley Park Sunday Night Concert series presented the ‘Bad News Jazz and Blues Orchestra’ in Westfield on Sunday night.

The ‘Bad News Jazz and Blues Orchestra’ is a 19-piece orchestra that has been performing since 2012, playing swing music from the 1930s and 1940s. Sunday’s concert featured vocalist Cindy Reed, the group is also known as ‘The Busiest Swing Band in western Massachusetts’.

This performance began at 6:00 p.m. at the Beveridge Pavilion and was free of charge. According to the managing director of Stanley Park, hundreds of people came to see this performance.

“It’s a great series that we put on as you can see we have a great turnout from 300-500 people every Sunday night and it’s just a great time to sit outside with your blankets and chairs and listen to music at night,” expressed Stanley Park Managing Director, Victoria Connor.

The Busiest Swing Band in Western Massachusetts has 25 performances scheduled for the summer of 2023.