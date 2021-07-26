Sunny weather causes heavy traffic near Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were in Agawam this past weekend, you may have seen some heavy traffic going towards Six Flags New England.

22News followed up on some viewers’ complaints about the heavy traffic that created a gridlock on Main Street in Agawam on Saturday that lasted for hours.

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli told 22News that this traffic was an “anomaly” for that area. He said that after weeks of rain, this past weekend’s sunny weather created the “perfect storm” for everyone to go to the amusement park all at once.

“I am right about a street away and it’s nuts,” Zachary Perusse of Agawam described. “It was backed up all the way to Suffield Street. I was able to leave, but I had to take a few back roads to get back to my house.”

Mayor Sapelli said the city has been in contact with Six Flags New England officials and the Agawam Police Department to work on strategies to reduce the heavy traffic. Some of the strategies include more staffing of Agawam police and Six Flags employees to help facilitate traffic flow.