Sunset occurring earlier and earlier each day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though we are in the heat of summer, we are still slowly losing daylight until the winter solstice in December.

The sun is still setting after 8:00 p.m., which still makes the days feel long here in the Pioneer Valley. Every year, it’s the sad fact of summer that we are slowly losing daylight. At this point, we have already lost an hour and 56 minutes of daylight. By time the month of July ends, we’ll lose more than two hours of sunlight.

Monday night’s sunset is set for 8:17 p.m. in the Pioneer Valley. By mid-August, we’ll see the sun setting before 8:00 p.m.

“Yes, it has been getting a little shorter, but it gives us a chance to enjoy the moon,” said Lori Golden of Somers, Connecticut.

The sun has been setting earlier and rising later. With just a small change with the amount of daylight we’re experiencing, many people are still eager to get outside and enjoy the summertime. Most people aren’t even noticing a change in the amount of sunlight and are carrying on with summer activities.

“Today we just so happen to be in Forest Park doing fishing with the kids who are at the Echo’s Building today,” said Jennifer Lapis from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The decreasing day length is all the more reason to get outside and enjoy the day, even if it’s just for a little bit. Thankfully, we won’t have to change the time back for a few more months, which will fall back the clocks one hour.