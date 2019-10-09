Sunshine Village displaying art gallery at Chicopee Public Library

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since Sunshine Village first opened the doors to its Chicopee complex, it’s programs have helped thousands of individuals with disabilities.

Sunshine village presently serves 500 people.

Amanda Marrero of Springfield is one of the Sunshine Village clients displaying her work at an art show in the Chicopee Public Library.

Amanda told 22News that her artwork makes her happy and allows her to express herself.

“It makes me happy, I like to take pictures and I like to express what I’m passionate about,” said Marrero.

The art show displaying Amanda’s paintings and those of her fellow artists at Sunshine Village is designed to increase the public’s awareness of people with disabilities.

Sunshine Village’s Executive Director, Gina Kos told 22News that Sunshine Village is designed to give individuals with disabilities, equal opportunities.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people with disabilities, who are not welcomed in the community, but we’ve worked so hard to establish a partnership,” said Kos.

Staff member Noella Conrad says she gets so much in return from the people that they serve.

Conrad told 22News, “I have learned compassion, strength, the things that they have to overcome on a regular basis.”

The show comprised of the paintings by Sunshine Village artists is on display at the Chicopee Public Library community room throughout October.