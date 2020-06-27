Sunshine Village may experience potential furlough of staff members

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunshine Village in Chicopee may be forced to lay-off or Furlough one hundred and fifty staff members Monday, June 29th.

Uncertainty as to when the Sunshine Village Chicopee campus can re-open during the continuing Covid-19 crisis, forced executive director Gina Kos to send out July first lay off and furlough notices.

Sunshine Village is the 53-year-old facility that helps more than 500 individuals with developmental disabilities lead productive lives. Sunshine Village has been closed for the past 15 weeks, without any word from the state when they can re-open.

Since Maggie Adams son is a client at Sunshine Village, she expressed to 22News her concerns and hopes.

“They have not heard anything, they’ve been closed now for 15 weeks, they haven’t heard anything from the governor when they can reopen. They’re ready to put in restrictions, and to make that happen,” said Adams.

Sunshine village Executive Director Gina Kos told 22News She’s hopeful the governor will act next week on her request for more information about the eventual re-opening of Sunshine village.