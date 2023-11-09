SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony recognizing dozens of Springfield area companies who’ve earned the respect and admiration of their fellow employers took place Thursday.

Businesses were nominated that achieved remarkable success and made significant contributions to the region, as well as non-profit organizations that have displayed selfless dedication through exceptional programming and support.

For the last 30 years, they have recognized business revenue and growth but this year, the Super 60 awards program added three additional categories: start-up, non-profit, and give back awards.

“We just wanted to make sure we included more people to the table and like I said, and celebrate a different measure of success,” said Diana Szynal, President of the Springfield Regional Chamber.

This year’s winners represent numerous communities across many industries, including dining, automotive, manufacturing, finance, sports, and more. Szynal told 22News she wants people to remember how important it is to support local businesses and to recognize that the Chamber is a champion for local business.