SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony recognizing dozens of Springfield area companies who’ve earned the respect and admiration of their fellow employers in Western Massachusetts took place on Thursday.

Many hundreds of business people filled the banquet hall at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. They came to honor the Super 60, as they’re called, companies whose growth and bottom line have captured the attention of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s an opportunity for the Chamber of Commerce to recognize the companies that have grown quickly and significantly, both by revenue and by growth,” said Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce member Ben Quick.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer was the Master of Ceremonies at the Chamber of Commerce event Thursday morning.