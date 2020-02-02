Supermarkets packed before Super Bowl with pre-party shoppers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest party days of the year around the U.S.

“We’re gonna make a huge party. We’re gonna have cupcakes and all that food. It’s kind of like Thanksgiving, a lot of food,” Chicopee resident, Aubrey Rowell told 22News.

Super markets around western Massachusetts were packed Sunday morning with people gathering items for their Super Bowl parties.

According to the National Retail Federation, game viewing consumers will spend more than $17 billion between food, drinks, merchandise and party supplies.

According to Google Trends, the most popular dish throughout the whole country is buffalo chicken dip. But specifically in Massachusetts, the most popular Super Bowl snack is gluten free pretzels.

“You definitely have to have wings,” said Jason Miller, when asked what he prefers at Super Bowl parties. “I think pretty much every guy will tell you that. But yeah, different appetizers, mix it up, little bit for everybody.”

Super Bowl viewership has gone down in the last three years, with only a little more than 98 million viewers watching last year. The National Retail Federation says 19 percent of people plan to throw a party with 27 percent of people reporting they plan to attend one.

