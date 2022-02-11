SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Come Superbowl Sunday, you’ll find specialties on the Menu’s at MGM Springfield inspired by the big game.

Executive Chef Chris Smigel put on his culinary cap to come up with “quarterback Mac and Cheese” for fans watching the game at the Tap Sports Bar Sunday. He’s even created special dishes to represent the the teams themselves.

“So for representation of Los Angeles, we’re having a California Burrito, and in honor of Cincinnati we are doing Cowboy spaghetti, which is chili and spaghetti,” said Smigel.

Whether fans are watching-from the MGM Springfield Tap room or at home, they’ll catch all the action on 22News.