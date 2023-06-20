SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood helped a mother duck and her ducklings cross a busy street on Tuesday.

Around noon, Clapprood saw the ducks near the intersection of Parker Street and Boston Road and temporarily stopped all traffic to help them cross the street to a parking lot.

A nearby bystander told Clapprood the ducks would likely try to cross the street again to find water. To help out the duck family, Clapprood contacted members of Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and together they relocated the ducks to Five Mile Pond.