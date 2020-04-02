Superintendent of Soldiers’ Home defends himself and staff, says they followed CDC, DPH guidelines

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke who was placed on leave following the death of 11 veteran residents, issued a statement on Wednesday claiming he and the staff followed guidelines provided by state health officials.

In the statement, which was obtained by 22News from News 7, superintendent of the Soldiers’ Home Bennett Walsh, said he is filled with grief and sorrow for all the veterans who died, extending his sincere sympathies for their families.

On Monday, 22News learned that 11 veteran residents had died at the Soldiers Home, five had tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, that number increased to 13 and 15 by Wednesday. The state reported that out of the 15, six tested positive for the virus, two tested negative and one remains unknown.

I was notified that a veteran had tested positive for the COVID-19 for the first time on Saturday night March 21. The next day my staff called the family of every veteran at the Soldiers Home to inform them that a veteran had tested positive for the Coronavirus. Bennett Walsh, Superintendent of Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Walsh added that the decisions he and the staff made were according to available CDC and DPH guidelines on COVID-19 and that at no time did he or anyone on his staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus. He said it would be outrageous for anyone to even think of doing such a thing.

Bennett went on to say he is grateful the governor is reviewing all the facts to determine everything that happened at the Soldiers’ Home and that he looks forward to participating in that review.

I regret any uncertainty that such delays produced. I thank the staff for their dedication and hard work on behalf of our veterans and I again extend my sympathy to those who have lost a loved one. I look forward to the end of the crisis in the days ahead. Bennett Walsh, Superintendent of Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

