Superintendent still has hope for new Holyoke middle schools despite election results

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke voters on Tuesday shot down a proposal that would have funded two new middle schools.

Holyoke Schools Superintendent Steve Zrike was discouraged by the results, but he’s not giving up hope on building new two middle schools.

Question 1 on Holyoke’s ballot asked voters whether to approve a Proposition 2 1/2 override which would raise their property taxes in order to build a new Peck and Chestnut Street Middle School.

Sixty-four percent of voters rejected funding the $54 million needed for the project. Superintendent Dr. Steve Zrike told 22News he understands why residents had financial concerns and they will try to find other ways to fund the project.

“The results are disappointing,” said Zrike. “But we think there is a lot of support for that direction, but we need to look at other alternatives in order to finance that vision.”

Dr. Zrike told 22News Tuesday’s vote means that they won’t be able to receive the Massachusetts School Board Authority’s $75 million grant for the middle school project. But they will contact the MSBA to determine the next steps to take.

The Holyoke school building committee will meet next Wednesday, November 13, to discuss new funding strategies.