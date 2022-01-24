Supply chain issues in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two years into this pandemic, grocery shopping continues to be a guessing game when it comes to what’s on the shelves. 22News went to Springfield to find out how the customer’s experience has had to adapt.

Adapt is the key word here, people like James Ferrari from West Springfield said it’s been a reality of grocery shopping these days. When asked, “How does it feel though when you see that a product is not there?” He replied, “Well I mean there’s not much you can do about it. You’ve got to either just don’t buy or buy something else.”

The reasons we’ve seen items missing on the shelves these last two years have varied. Whether it was panic buying toilet paper and cleaning products to shipping back ups. Here’s a sign that things could be getting better though.

The Port of Boston just went through an 850 million dollar makeover, marked by the arrival last Sunday of “Ever Fortune.”

That’s a ship the size of three football fields and it carries products from furniture to wine. Ships this size were not able to dock there in the past but this revitalization could be a game changer.

That being said we’re not out of the woods here. Federal Reserve Chair Powell has warned we could see supply chain issues like this at least through this summer.