Supply delays affecting local auto shops looking for parts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Supply chain issues continue and are now affecting important car parts.

Any part involving metal has been almost impossible to get, like brakes and engine parts, and it’s even hard to find oil and oil filters from suppliers, forcing people to go longer than usual without their transportation.

Robert Smigiel, owner of Quality Auto Care told 22News, “Nothing like this has ever happened to us before. Normally we call the part store and later in the day we’ve got the parts. Now it’s taking a day, 2 days, and sometimes weeks to get parts.”

If you need your car serviced, it’s best not to wait. Call and make an appointment with a mechanic right away. They may be able to order parts before the vehicle is in their garage.