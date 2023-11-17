LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For a second week now, people are taking to the streets in Longmeadow to show support for Israel, during this time of crisis overseas.

Residents in that area, gathering together, just over the Springfield, Longmeadow line, in solidarity with Israel.

Some supporters there holding signs showing photos of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7th attack. Others waving or even wearing the Israeli flag.

22News spoke with Candy Glazer, who joined the march on Washington this past week for the massive pro-Israel rally, “The feeling there of camaraderie, the feeling of all of us being together. It was a peaceful demonstration. There was no violence and it was all wonderful. All of the speakers were so moving. It was impressive, and it was comforting to see that politics was put aside.”

Former Massachusetts State Senator and Longmeadow resident Eric Lesser was also in attendance at Friday’s rally.