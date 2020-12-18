Supporters adjust to pandemic restrictions to date to Toys for Tots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime supporters of Toys for Tots adjusted to this year’s way of giving dictated by pandemic restrictions.

Springfield Businessman William Kingston has been a longtime Toys for Tots supporter. Kingston donated $3,000 to Toys for Tots to buy the gifts he would have brought to the 22News lobby this time of year.

Kingston told 22News, “We have traditionally donated bicycles to toys for tots, brought them down to channel 22 as a lot of other folks did. With Covid and restrictions that personal involvement this year we decided to make a cash donation.”

22News thanks William Kingston along with the many other Toys for Tots supporters for their cash donations this year.

The money they donated will help purchase gifts for children who wouldn’t have had any presents this holiday.