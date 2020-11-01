Supporters campaign for Joe Biden in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A small gathering of people stood by the Dunkin on Memorial Drive in Chicopee Sunday morning, waving flags to show their support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It’s just one of a number of gatherings happening across western Massachusetts as we get closer to Election Day, November 3rd.

On Saturday, Trump supporters held a gathering of their own on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

Both groups are hoping to make that final impression with voters who have yet to cast their ballot.