Supporters campaign for Joe Biden in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A small gathering of people stood by the Dunkin on Memorial Drive in Chicopee Sunday morning, waving flags to show their support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
It’s just one of a number of gatherings happening across western Massachusetts as we get closer to Election Day, November 3rd.
On Saturday, Trump supporters held a gathering of their own on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.
Trump supporters rally in West Springfield ahead of Election Day
Both groups are hoping to make that final impression with voters who have yet to cast their ballot.